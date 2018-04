TEHRAN, Apr. 02 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has expressed regret at the loss of life in recent tensions in Kashmir, urging both sides of the conflict to show restraint.

On Monday, Bahram Ghasemi called for easing tensions in Kashmir saying "the Islamic Republic of Iran has been advocating any actions that are in the best interests of the people of Kashmir, and is ready to take effective steps to reduce tension at the request of the parties."

Yesterday, 20 civilians were killed and 100 others were injured in clashes between the security forces of India and the people of Kashmir protesting against the government.

