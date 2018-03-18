Iranian National Orchestra to perform in Italy

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – At the official invitation of Italian conductor of “Emilia-Romagna” orchestra, a number of musicians fromIranian National Orchestra will travel to Italy to take part in special performance of this magnificent orchestra.

Given the above issue, conductor of orchestra “Emilia-Romagna” invited three prominent violin virtuosi and conductor of Iranian National Orchestra to attend Orchestra’s performance in April, the report added.

This magnificent performance will be held on Mar. 28, 2018 on the occasion of Easter and 150th birth anniversary of “Rossini” outstanding and prominent Italian musician at the venue of main church of Italian city of Ravenna.

Two leading violinists named Danial Joorabchi and Arash Jame’ and Homayoun Hashemzadeh prominent “Alto” violin virtuoso and also leading violinists selected by Iranian National Orchestra will attend this prestigious event.

It is worth mentioning that Emilia-Romagna, conducted by Paolo Olmi, had been staged in Fajr International Film Festival last year.

