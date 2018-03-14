Iranian researcher wins 2018 KFAS award

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Iranian researcher Mohammad Ebrahim Khamseh has won the 9th Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences award.

Mohammad Ebrahim Khamseh is the head of the Institute of Endocrinology and Metabolism (IEM) at Iran University of Medical Sciences.

He was introduced as one of the nominees for receiving the KFAS award at the sidelines of the 64th session of the World Health Organization Regional Committee in 2017.

Khamseh will be awarded at the 65th session of the WHO Regional Committee in Sudan for his outstanding contributions in the field of diabetes (endocrinology and metabolism).

The 65th session of the WHO Regional Committee will be held in Sudan on 15-18 October, 2018.

