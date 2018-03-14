Iran's AIPFF to be held in Gaza

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Ammar International Popular Film Festival (AIPFF) has gone again to Gaza city, Palestine, for the fourth time to screen 15 Iranian films.

The Iranian film festival has begun as of today and will last until Friday March 16, 2018.

Fifteen Iranian films, among others, ‘Butcher Angels,’ ‘Entr'acte,’ and ‘the Orphanage’ will be screened in the event.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to be held on at the Rashad Al-Shawa Cultural Center in Gaza city. Meanwhile, the last day of the event is allocated for teenage films.

Ammar International Popular Film Festival (AIPFF) was held between 2010 and 2016 in Tehran, Iran and showcased international documentary film, fictions, animations, clips, music videos, photo albums and other kinds of media with a focus on social and economic issues.

