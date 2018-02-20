Hazrat Fatemeh (SA) mourning ceremony observed

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – The mourning ceremony of Hazrat Fetemeh (SA) was held in Hosseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA) on Monday night in the presence of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei.

As held in the presence of a large number of people from all walks of life as well as senior government officials of the country, Hojjatoleslam Rafiei clarified the main reasons behind decline of communities from their values and said, “from the viewpoints of Infallible Imams of Household of Holy Prophet (S), existence of hypocrisy, standing away from resorting to the Holy Book, breaking the sanctity of the Holy Prophet of Islam (S), obeying Satan and creating division and difference are of the salient factors behind backwardness of society from its religious values.

In the contemporary world of today, it is necessary to learn lesson from the history and prevent bitter and tragic events from being repeated.

It should be noted that Mr. Karimi veteran urologist recited eulogy and elegy on sublime status of Hazrat Fetemeh (SA), the report concluded.

