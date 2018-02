TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – A member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian parliament reported on Saturday that an Iranian Parliamentary delegation will travel to Russia at the invitation of Russian Duma speaker.

Ali Najafi Khoshroodi, who represents Babol constituency in the Iranian parliament, told Iranian IRNA news agency that during their visit, they will hold talks with Russia’s Duma speaker and will try to increase parliamentary relations and the cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.

He further added that the Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the current chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian parliament will lead the delegation.

