Russia to stand firmly with Iran against changing JCPOA

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) –Russian deputy foreign minister said in Tehran Wednesday that the JCPOA is a proper agreement, adding that Russia will stand firmly with Iran against any future changes to the nuclear deal.

After meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Tehran today, Sergey Rybakov said that the JCPOA has come under attack unfairly from a party which thinks it is not a fruitful agreement.

Russian deputy foreign minister stated that Russia along with Iran say that it is not acceptable that a party threatens to withdraw from the deal unilaterally unless it is changed.

He highlighted that Russia will never join those who are trying to change the nuclear pact, adding Russia will not abide by any future changes to the deal.

Rybakov made it clear that Russian’s stance towards the accord is very close to that of Iran.

