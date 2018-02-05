Guards shoot armed man trying to breach Presidential Administration

TEHRAN, Feb. 5 (MNA) – A man wearing a white shroud and carrying a melee weapon, who was trying to break into the Presidential Administration in Tehran, was shot by the security guards, deputy governor-general for security said Monday.

Mohsen Nasaj Hamedani, Tehran province Deputy Governor-General for Security and Police Affairs, told Fars News Agency on Monday that at 11:00 AM local time, a man about 35 years of age, while wearing a white shroud which is wrapped around dead bodies before burial, and carrying a melee weapon, was trying to breach into the Presidential Administration of Iran, which also houses the office of the president.

The man attacked the security guards with the weapon, said to be a 'qama' - a kind of long fighting knife, which prompted the guards to open fire at him. According to Hamedani, the assailant has sustained a leg injury and has been taken to the hospital.

“We are trying to identify the man and learn about the reason for his attempt,” he said.

Further development on the story will be published later.

MS