Holy Defense Museum signs MoU with Iran-France Friendship Forum

According to a report by the Public Relations Department of Holy Defense Museum, the Managing Director of the Iranian museum Ali Asghar Jafari and the head of Iran-France Friendship Forum Sohrab Fotouhi signed a memorandum of understanding in Tehran.

The agreement is aimed at establishing social and cultural partnerships and facilitating cultural communication and cooperation among Holy Defense Museum and the French Embassy and Institut Français de Recherche en Iran (IFRI).

Establishing a framework for continuous cooperation and organizational synergy in the cultural and social fields using the material and spiritual capacities of both parties, as well as institutionalizing the culture and values ​​of the Islamic Revolution and the Holy Defense are among other goals of this agreement.

In order to explain and promote the supreme values of the Islamic Revolution and the Holy Defense, within the framework of the goals and policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Holy Defense Museum and Iran-France Friendship Forum are keen to develop multilateral cooperation using the capacity of the two sides, according to Jafari.

MNA/ 4787409