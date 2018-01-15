Zarif bids farewell to UN Coordinator in Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with the United Nations Coordinator to bid him farewell at the end of his mission in Iran on Monday.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with UN Resident Coordinator in Iran at the end of his mission, Mr. Gary Lewis and bid him farewell.

Mr. Lewis started his work in Tehran as UN coordinator in 2013.

On April 13, 2013, UN Resident Coordinator Lewis submitted his credentials to the then foreign minister Ali Akbar Salehi.

A national of Barbados, Lewis has served with the United Nations for more than 30 years in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas and the Middle East. He was born in Bridgetown in 1962. Between 2008 to 2013, he served as the representative of Regional Representative of the Office for Combating Drugs and Crime of the United Nations Office’s Regional Office for Asia-Pacific in Bangkok.

Between 2004 and 2008, he served as the Regional Representative of UNODC Regional Office for South Asia.

Lewis holds a Master of Science degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics. His undergraduate years were spent at Queen's University in Canada and Glasgow University in the UK.

Lewis is the author of a book on Barbadian history and has also written journal articles on matters related to Caribbean security and drug control.

He was accompanied in Iran by his wife, Elizabeth Lewis. Together, they have three daughters. The replacement of Gary Lewis in Tehran has not been determined yet.

