Iraqi Kurdistan's issue 'an ethnic conspiracy'

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Head of Chief of Staff of Armed Force Major General Bagheri said that enemies are always trying to sabotage the development path of Islamic world.

Pointing to a plot waged by Takfiri groups against the Islamic world, he said “plot orchestrated by Takfiri groups had not been terminated that they put forward disintegration of Iraqi Kurdistan region.”

Speaking in a local ceremony to honor top researchers of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), held at Imam Hossein University, said “Secretary General of Lebanese Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah was the most popular personality in the Islamic world after 33-day war occurred between Israel and Lebanon but unfortunately, his popularity rating was declined after some years with a rift occurred between Shia and Sunni.”

