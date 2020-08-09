700 Iranian War Veteran using domestic prosthetic feet

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the carbon-fiber prosthetic feet product at the Deputy of Science and Technology Ministry, CEO of a knowledge-based firm said, “According to World Health Organization, Physical recovery, obtaining independence and the return of the disabled person to society are some of the goals which have been set for the use of artificial feet for people with disabilities”.

“Since 2015, we have started mass production of carbon fiber feet in this company," he said and added, “So far, carbon feet have been used by a thousand amputations as well as 700 of Iranian disabled veterans.”

Referring to some move limitations of former arterial feet, he said, “We achieved our goal to provide a product being used in sports activities.”

So far, Iran has taken good steps in exporting carbon fiber prosthetic feet to foreign countries like Iraq and Syria, he added.

RHM/4994157