How did Takfiri thinking find its way into Europe?

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – When European countries, played a facilitating and complementary role in the regional war which its scenario was written by the Arabic-American and Zionist troika, which led to the destabilization of the inhabitants of Southwest Asia, in particular the two countries of Iraq and Syria, they never thought that they should have soon expected a terrible storm.

This coordination and the subsequent actions that followed, took place after years of Islamophobia, Shia-phobia, and Iranophobia, so that Western public opinion could have been prepared for the commitment of such crimes by their governments.

In fact Europe, in particular the three countries of Britain, France and Germany, with their full support for this conspiracy, and against all their human rights slogans, helped America and its mercenaries. Since they saw the Arab revolutions in the Middle East as a great danger for their filthy purposes, they shed the blood of thousands of innocent people for at least the past six years so that in this way, they might have wanted to prevent the spread of the Arab revolutions with another Islamic Revolution of Iran in sight.

If we look more closely, we will notice that this European Troika, with participating in this horrible crime, actually sought to achieve several goals and objectives. Objectives, although in some cases, such as the sale of large quantities of weapons, delaying the collapse of the dictators of the region, etc., but didn't lead into the expected results.

More precisely, the allies of the White House and the fake regime of Israel on the Green Continent, were misled in their calculations in at least in two directions: First, they have been fooled by America and Israel again and trusted them in a way that eventually ended up in their ruin. And secondly, without a proper impression of the strength of the resistance front, they equipped a group that was anti-resistance and acted against nations of the region.

To properly understand this, we may need to go back a little; to the time when the European governments tried to prevent the development of Islam in Europe as a peaceful and attractive religion, in order to prevent their citizens, especially the European youth, to be attracted by Islam.

Islam does not have any enmity with the heavenly religions and other prophets, and it recalls with its utmost respect of other divine prophets in its teachings. This religion has a two-pronged approach, and has a transcendental program for the private and social dimensions of human life. That is why the Materialist schools in the West, especially the liberal democracy, sees Islam in conflict with their own interests and thus come into confrontation with it.

In fact, what exists today as an ideology in the West, is a mixture of humanistic theories and achievements that remove God from the political and social life of the people in order to satisfy the interests of the ruling oligarchs. This is the point of conflict between Western ideologies and the teachings of Islam.

So obviously, the material systems governing the West should won't allow the expansion of a religion which frees their societies of exploitation, and they fight it with all their might. Of course, this current has always existed throughout history.

One of the hallmark of this trend throughout history is to mislead those people who seek to discover the truth based on their divine nature; the very truth that God has mentioned as the main purpose of creation.

Now we return to the contemporary period. After centuries, hope has finally showed up. The Islamic Revolution of Iran, led by Imam Khomeini, revealed the path to real freedom for the people of the world. This historic event, from the very beginning, fought for the oppressed people in order to defend them against the tyrants. For this reason, hostilities towards Islam were raised again so that the root of this religion would be dried up forever.

But after three decades, the nations of the region gradually realized the truth. They looked at the Islamic Revolution of Iran as a model, and began to fight against US allies. The Arab revolutions in the region, from which it was interpreted as the Islamic awakening and the Arab Spring, was the very incident that liberal ideology was concerned about. Therefore, it tried to show a false image of Islam to the world so that it may be able to prevent its expansion.

The Wahhabi Islam and the Salafi divergent reading of the liberating religion of the last Prophet, was the instrument that the West, had prepared to use to suppress people's uprisings. But the West has ignored the fact that such a reading of Islam will also grow in Europe and the United States, and will turn to a major problem for those who created it in the first place.

However, the establishment and equipping of Takfiri currents, as acknowledged by Hillary Clinton, was aimed at opposing the nature of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, but ultimately did not achieve its goal, and eventually the European countries were in trouble over the spreading virus of Takfiri terrorism.

Perhaps Europe was unaware of the fact that the permission to promote Wahhabi Islam on the Green Continent, as a religion that does not contradict the materialist and capitalist schools, may have prevent European citizens, especially young people, to go after the spiritual, political and social dimensions of Islam, but on the other hand, it gives the opportunity to terrorists to endanger Europe.

But today, after the failure of the West conspiracy against the resistance front and the universal discourse of the Islamic Revolution, the virus of Takfiri terrorism has spread in European cities. In the current situation, the police alarm sirens of London, Paris, Berlin and Brussels and ... are constantly heard due to the Takfirist terrorist acts, and turned to the horror of European citizens. This is the same storm that Europe has created with following the US and the Zionist regime.

Today, the Takfiri terrorism virus has spread in Europe more than anywhere else. Of course, this is only the beginning, and Europe will certainly face lots of security crises in the future.

Finally, at a primitive look, the relationship between the intellectual and historical circuits mentioned in this theoretical and analytical framework may not seem logical. But the reflection on the events that challenges the world around us shows that the political and social changes of the international community are moving towards a particular destination. A destination that is nothing but destruction. And except for turning to spirituality, there is no other way out.

This is exactly where Islam can meet all the spiritual needs of today's human beings. And this is what Western rulers are afraid of. But this is the sure promise of the Creator of the world in the Holy Qur'an that:

"We have written in the Psalms, after the Reminder, that the earth will be inherited by My righteous servants." (The Prophets/128) and also:

"But we desired to favor those who were oppressed in the land, and to make them leaders, and to make them the inheritors." (Al-Qasas/5)

MNA/TT