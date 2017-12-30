Interior ministry sends agents to get updated in China

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – Hossein Zolfaghari, the Iranian Deputy Interior Minister for Security and Police Affairs, recounted that Iran’s interior ministry is cooperating with China’s ministry of public security.

“Iran has sent two groups to China to get educated for anti-terrorism and anti-forgery operations,” said Hossein Zolfaghari, the Iranian Deputy Interior Minister for Security and Police Affairs, on Saturday, according to the official website of the ministry.

“In line with the agreements brokered between the Iranian interior ministry and the ministry of public security of People Republic of China, two educational groups were dispatched, in the last week, to China to get updated on the recent achievements in the field of war on terror and anti-forgery operations,” recounted the Iranian official.

He added that the move was followed up by the security department of interior ministry and is aiming to enhance the readiness of the personnel of the interior ministry, police, and other security organizations.

Mr. Zolfaghari noted that three other groups had already been dispatched to China three months ago with objectives of getting familiar with the structure of China’s ministry of public security, the ways to counter cybercrimes, and new methods in fighting drug smuggling.

