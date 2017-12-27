Nobody can deny Iran's superior position in region

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – The judiciary chief said on Wednesday that the role that the Islamic Republic of Iran plays in the world has no alternative, adding nobody can deny its superior position in the region.

Speaking in a meeting at Ilam University, Ayatollah Amoli Larijani adde that “just yesterday, a Saudi newspaper acknowledged the Islamic Republic’s role is beyond the borders.”

Referring to the fact that today the Islamic Republic of Iran has its place at the hearts of the people and politicians of Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, Ayatollah Amoli Larijani added “these countries consider Iran as a savior in fighting against terrorists.”

He stated "our country's progress in different sciences is also unmatched in the world and we can see the progress in the economic, social and military areas.”

The judiciary chief stressed “today, the Islamic Republic of Iran has become a major rival to the liberal democracy system, and is more powerful than ever.”

He concluded that one of the most important factors behind Iran’s power is that its martyrdom, Qur'anic and divine culture has spilled over beyond its borders into Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and other countries in the region.

