37% of goods imported via customs green route: IRICA

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – According to the statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), 37.04 percent of goods has been imported via customs green route since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year up to the end of Dec. 22.

Given the above issue, 44.65 percent of imports was reported “risky” which has been imported into the country via red route.

Approx. 37.04 percent of goods has been imported into the country via customs green route with the least legal formalities while 18.32 and 44.65 percent of goods have been imported into the country via customs yellow and red routes respectively.

As a matter of fact, IRICA has embarked on setting up three routes in green, yellow and red colors in order to reduce administrative formalities in the field of goods import, the report added.

Another statistics released by IRICA show that 37.87 and 36.87 percent of goods has been imported into the country in two Iranian months of Mordad and Shahrivar (from July 23 to Sept. 22) via the yellow and red routes respectively.

Earlier, one of the Parliament deputies criticized 70 percent of goods imported into the country via customs green route and said, “Statistics show that this figure is not real and for this purpose, minister of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) was summoned to the Parliament in order to clarify the issue.”

