Iran's authority, natl. security achievements of Islamic Revolution

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – Secretary of the Expediency Council and former IRGC Commander Mohsen Rezaei said the return of authority and national security to the Islamic Republic of Iran is the eternal honor of the glorious Islamic Revolution.

Speaking in a ceremony Tue. to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of assigning Flight Security and Air Protection to IRGC by Imam Khomeini's order, Rezaei pointed to lack of authority as one of the important problems that arose over 300 years in Iran, saying our country, society and borders became vulnerable when we lost our authority.

Mostly the foreign powers tried to take Iran's authority, to make them dependent and slave; they took us as valets in Shah's era, so that we could not have authority, he noted.

The enemies of the Islamic Republic separated many lands from Iran and took away Iran's possessions and resources, Rezaei added.

He underlined that Iran's Intelligence is the best in the region; when ISIL documents are released, you will find that we have also infiltrated ISIL.

Recalling that today we defend the people and the Muslims outside the borders, he reminded we are fighting against terrorism outside our borders because Iran's security depends on the security of the countries of the region. "If the region remain dependent to the United States and other Western countries, the challenge will continue," Rezaei underlined.

