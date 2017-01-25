N-deal enables Iran for more active intl. presence

Deputy-FM for Legal and International Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, commended Iran’s nuclear deal as an opportunity that has allowed the country to play a more effective role on the international scene.

He went on to add, “the UN Security Council recognizes and respects Iran’s role in Syria as a guarantor of peace and security. Before the implementation of the JCPOA, however, the international organization had called Iran a threat to the region with regard to nuclear resolutions.”

Araghchi then referred to the recent Astana talks on Syrian settlement, adding “even the Americans themselves admitted that there was no higher disgrace for the US than having Iran and Russia sit down at the negotiating table together and decide whether or not to invite the US to the talks.”

The delegations of Iran, Russia and Turkey supported political talks between representatives of Syrian government and the opposition groups during Astana talks on 23-24 January in the Kazakh capital. During the talks, Moscow, Tehran and Ankara agreed that the Syrian crisis can be only resolved via a political process and suggested separating the terrorists from Syrian armed opposition groups. They also welcomed the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2254 on the Syrian crisis, which was adopted in December 2015, and voiced support for the willingness of the armed opposition groups to take part in the next round of talks, which are scheduled for February 8 in Geneva.

MS/IRN82400943