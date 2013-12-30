UN warns of worsening crisis in Sudan

The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said that about 180,000 people had been displaced due to the crisis in the world’s youngest country.

The UN said up to 75,000 refugees have been sheltered in UN bases in Juba, Bor, Bentiu, Malakal and Pariang since fighting broke out in South Sudan in mid-December.

The UN chief also urged all the concerned sides to ensure that the rights and security of civilians are protected.

Aid agencies also warned about the separation of thousands of children from their parents as a result of the violence.

More than 1,000 people have died since fighting began in South Sudan on December 15, after President Salva Kiir accused Machar of attempting to stage a coup.

