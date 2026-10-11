9 people including child killed in a shooting in Pennsylvania

Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah said the 45-year-old man was related to seven of the victims in the previous day’s shooting, while the eighth was a friend of the pregnant woman.

Video and audio evidence recovered by investigators included muffled gunshot sounds coming from inside the home just before two “distressed” women arrived and began pounding on the door shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, he said.

The gunman then came out and shot them as they ran toward him, before returning inside, according to AP.

Police arrived to find the two women dead outside. After deploying a drone and robot, they went inside and found the bodies of a 5-year-old boy; a 1-year-old girl on the first floor; two more women and two young men in a stairwell; and the shooter on the second floor.

MNA