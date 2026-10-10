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Oct 10, 2026, 9:07 PM

IRGC:

Giant oil tanker hits mine, catches fire in Hormuz: IRGC

Giant oil tanker hits mine, catches fire in Hormuz: IRGC

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – IRGC Navy said Saturday yet another oil tanker hit a naval mine in the Hormuz Strait after breaching the safety maritime rules.

The IRGC Navy's public relations announced in a statement on Saturday: A law-breaching supertanker carrying crude oil, which was sailing in the unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz, suffered a massive explosion after hitting a naval mine in a dangerous route.

The IRGC Navy continued: The supertanker, which had turned off its navigation and positioning systems, is burning in a huge fire after hitting a naval mine; in a way that its fire is clearly visible to people living on the shores.

The statement further read: A terrible fire is the end result of any law-breaking tanker that attempts to ignore the security and laws in the Strait of Hormuz.

MNA/6973802

News ID 248469

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