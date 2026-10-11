2nd super tanker hits naval mine in Strait of Hormuz: IRGC

The IRGC Navy said the super tanker, which was carrying crude oil and attempting to exit the Strait of Hormuz, had switched off all of its navigation systems and violated the rules governing passage through the strait. It said the incident occurred after the vessel traveled through an unauthorized route.

According to the IRGC Navy, this was the third tanker identified as violating the rules that had struck sea mines along an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire since the previous day.

The IRGC Navy warned that all vessels in the Strait of Hormuz that switch off their navigation and identification systems would be identified as hostile and would face a forceful and decisive response.

MNA