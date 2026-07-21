Lebanese troops deploy to south following Israeli pull-out

The Lebanese army says its soldiers have begun deploying in the southern town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh, following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the sector as part of a US-mediated agreement.

“The army command renews its call for citizens not to head to the town until the security situation stabilises, and to adhere to the directives of the deployed military units for their own safety,” it said in a statement.

Earlier, the US State Department said Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh is among three southern areas set to trial the implementation of the US-mediated deal.

Under the agreement, the Israeli military will carry out a phased withdrawal from the locations it occupies in southern Lebanon, after which the Lebanese military will take over security arrangements.

MNA