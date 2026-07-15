Iran blasts intesfied Israeli agggression against Palestine

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry referred to the recent attack on a police center in Jabalia in northern Gaza, which it said killed the commander and several police personnel, as well as the detention and torture of Palestinians, the confiscation of Palestinian lands in the West Bank, the destruction of vital infrastructure, and restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The ministry stated that despite the declared ceasefire agreement in Gaza, Israel has repeatedly violated the truce over recent months and has continued to prevent the entry of essential supplies into the territory amid an ongoing blockade.

The statement added that international bodies, including the so-called “Peace Council,” have failed to take meaningful action to halt the conflict and have instead, according to Tehran, contributed to what it called the “whitewashing of Israeli actions” due to U.S. support and the inaction of the United Nations.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry also accused the United States of being responsible for the continuation of what it described as crimes against Palestinians, citing Washington’s military, political, and media support for Israel and its opposition to holding Israeli officials accountable through international legal institutions.

The ministry concluded by calling on the international community, the United Nations, and member states—particularly Islamic countries—to take action to end the war, stop the occupation, and pursue the prosecution of those responsible for crimes against Palestinians.

MNA