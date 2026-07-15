Satellite images show Iran strike damage at US base in Qatar

The satellite company Soar Atlas said the imagery shows destruction at the American fighter maintenance facility at al-Udeid, the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East. The company described the damage as resulting from a "successful Iranian missile operation."

On Tuesday, the same firm reported damage to a U.S. weapons storage facility in Bahrain.

The IRGC has hit multiple American bases across the region in recent days, including strikes on al-Udeid earlier this week that the Guards said targeted fighter maintenance centres and the base command post. The Iranian army has also launched drone strikes on U.S. positions in Jordan and Kuwait.

The footage referenced in the report was cited by RT.

MNA