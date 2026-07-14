US to reap nothing but failure in war on Iran: envoy

In a column titled “The New Geometry of Global Power,” published by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti on Tuesday, Kazem Jalali pointed to the synergy of defense capability and active diplomacy that has promoted the deterrence doctrine of Iran to a new level, convincing regional and international actors to accept the country’s strategic will.

Referring to the renewed US attacks on Iran, he said the aggressive behavior will only fail, given the Islamic Republic’s diplomacy, which relies on social capital and popular legitimacy.

According to him, the designation of the current year by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution as “Resistance Economy in the Shadow of National Unity and National Security” rightly explains the course of Iran's development doctrine aimed at realizing self-sufficiency and promoting systematic resilience.

The Iranian ambassador to Russia further wrote in this note about the current geopolitical coordinates, beginning with the unprovoked war of aggression, which, according to him, was out of desperation by the US and the Israeli regime.

He said that an analysis of the behavioral patterns of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu in the West Asia region clearly indicates a kind of desperation, as their targeted assassinations and bloodshed did not speak of superiority, but rather revealed the strategic deadlock of these actors against the deterrence of the resistance axis.

The note continued, citing the diplomatic apparatus of Iran and its opening of new front lines on the X social network, saying this “digital diplomacy” has turned into an immediate medium for explaining the country’s principled stance and neutralizing Western narratives.

He said Iran, by synergizing endogenous capacities, extra-regional alliances, and managing the narrative battle, has stabilized its strategic superiority and level of deterrence. The economic resilience, defense authority, and active diplomacy together provide the platform for getting through geopolitical challenges, he added.

MNA/IRN