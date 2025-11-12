President Pezeshkian's message to Saudi Crown Prince conveyed

Rashidian said that given the importance of Hajj and Umrah for the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, President Masoud Pezeshkian had prepared a special message for the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman on the Hajj and it was conveyed by him.

He added, "We hope that this message will be a message of friendship and development of relations between the two nations and two countries for a better future and closer cooperation between the two countries."

Referring to the process of negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia for next year's Hajj, the head of the Iranian Hajj organization said that, "Today, with our colleagues from the Embassy of the Islamic Republic in Saudi Arabia, we had good talks with the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, in which it was emphasized that the Islamic Republic will continue to implement the same actions and programs it had last year, and the Saudi side will also provide full cooperation as it did last year."

"Given the coordination and follow-up on the executive contracts with Saudi companies, we are following up on the upcoming Hajj so that we can have a Hajj with health, dignity, security, and comfort for all pilgrims in our country next year," he continued.

MNA/IRN85994579