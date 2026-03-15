Iran launches 52nd wave of Operation “True Promise-4”

In a statement on Sunday, Iran conducted the 52nd wave of the Operation, codenamed “Ya Zeinab (SA)”. IRGC said, adding that Iranian Armed Forces will chase the wanted Prime Minister of Israel Netanyahu until killing him with utmost power.

The targets of the terrorist US-Israeli criminals deep inside the occupied territories and three US bases in the region were destroyed with utmost power by a combined operation launched by IRGC in the 52nd wave of Operation “True Promise-4”, codenamed “Ya Zeinab (SA), the statement added.

The uncertainty of the fate of the criminal Zionist regime’s Prime Minister Netanyahu and the possibility of his death or his family's escape from the occupied territories reveals the crisis and instability of the Zionists to a great extent.

The powerful Iranian Armed Forces will pursue the child-killing criminal until killing him, the statement added.

MNA/ 6775042