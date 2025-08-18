Iran resolved to block eastern borders against criminals

Speaking on an inspection visit to the eastern borders shared with Afghanistan in Taybad County, Razavi Khorasan province, Momeni told reporters, "Today, we visited the Khorasan Razavi border wall; to be precise a section that is being built in Khorasan Razavi and South Khorasan Province by the Islamic Republic of Iran Army. So far, 130 kilometers of this project have been completed and another section of the walls has been prepared and transferred to the site to be installed after the infrastructure is completed. This section is related to the physical closure of the border."

The minister added that, "It is very necessary to completely close the borders. This measure will play a very positive role in improving border security, preventing the movement of criminals, drug trafficking, and the entry of illegal foreign citizens."

In each area where the border wall project has been completed it has been more than 70 to 80 percent effective in controlling illegal travels, and we hope that all the borders foreseen in this plan will be fully completed."

The eastern borders of Iran, specifically those with Afghanistan and Pakistan, are a focal point for security efforts due to challenges like drug trafficking, illegal immigration, and terrorism. Iran has been actively working to enhance border security in this region through measures like wall construction, increased surveillance, and deployment of advanced technology. These efforts are aimed at controlling the movement of people and goods, curbing illegal activities, and ultimately maintaining national security.

