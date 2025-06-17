Voice of Truth Cannot Be Silenced: IRGC says on IRIB attack

A staffer at the secretariat of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) was martyred and several other staff and several journalists were injured following the Israeli airstrike that targeted one of the state broadcaster’s buildings on Monday evening.

In a statement later on Monday, the IRGC said the bloodthirsty and child-killing Zionist regime, continuing its crimes in the attack on the Islamic Iran, once again displayed the depth of its terror and desperation in the face of truth and enlightenment by committing an overt crime and directly targeting a vital pillar of the resistance’s media front, the building of the IRIB and the studio of the News Network.

“This cowardly and terrorist act was not merely an attack on a media building but a blatant assault on the people’s right to know, the free flow of information, and truth-telling media. This is a media outlet that stands on the frontlines of the cognitive battle, narrating the oppression of the Palestinian people, exposing the relentless crimes of the usurping Zionist regime, and revealing the lies propagated by the Zionist-Western media empire,” the statement said.

“We strongly condemn this criminal and inhumane terrorist act, seeing it as a clear sign of the enemy’s media strategy failing against the awareness-raising and awakening efforts of our national media in recent days, as well as their frustration over the dominance of the resistance narrative in shaping public opinion across the region and the world.”

The IRGC added that the voice of truth cannot be silenced. “The enemies of the Iranian nation and the resistance front will never be able to bomb the truth by attacking buildings. Salutations and honor to the … steadfast and dedicated journalists and staff of the IRIB News Network—especially the brave and resolute anchor, Ms. (Sahar) Emami—who stood firm in the face of danger, continuing live broadcasts and conveying realities, thus upholding the mission of a media befitting the Islamic Revolution and the proud Iranian nation during the heroic and anti-Zionist operation True Promise III (Iran’s missile and drone strikes against Israel in retaliation for the Israeli aggression).”

It went on to say that the IRGC regards this attack as living proof of the enemy’s savagery and rage against the ‘power of the narrative’ held by the front of truth.

While honoring the perseverance of the Islamic Revolution’s media warriors, the IRGC emphasized the crucial synergy between the battlefield and the media in confronting the Zionist enemy and declared its “full support for journalists, documentary makers, and media activists in their mission to expose the crimes of the barbaric and fabricated (Israeli) regime and its vile, satanic supporters.”

MNA/TSN