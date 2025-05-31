Hamas says still considering Witkoff’s proposal

"Hamas continues discussing [US special envoy] Steven Witkoff’s ceasefire proposal with Palestinian factions," it said on its Telegram channel.

Hamas Political Bureau member Basem Naim said on Friday that Hamas had received Israel’s response to Witkoff’s plan, which did not meet any of the movement’s demands.

Israeli media earlier reported that the new proposal for a 60-day ceasefire also suggested that the Palestinian movement Hamas should release ten living Israeli captives and hand over the bodies of 18 deceased captives to the Zionist regime. The Israeli side, in turn, should release Palestinian prisoners in accordance with earlier agreed-upon lists. Apart from that, it stipulates the resumption of humanitarian deliveries to Gaza via the United Nations and other international organizations.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on the same day that Israel had approved the initiative before it was handed over to Hamas.

The BBC reported earlier, citing a Hamas official, that the movement was set to turn down Witkoff’s proposal as it did not meet its basic demands.

MP/