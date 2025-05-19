Nuclear talks 'difficult' as US disregards diplomatic norms

"We used the word 'difficult' to describe negotiations with the United States because part of the complexity arises from the fact that the other side does not adhere to any conventional diplomatic norms," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei stated in his presser on Monday morning.

"Imposing sanctions while claiming to pursue a diplomatic path with the Islamic Republic of Iran is itself evidence of their lack of seriousness and goodwill," the senior Iranian diplomat emphasized.

"This reality proves that American policymakers maintain a hostile attitude toward the Iranian people, and their claims of commitment to dialogue and diplomacy should not be taken seriously."

He reiterated that Iran has chosen the path of diplomacy because it firmly believes that, regarding the nuclear issue, there is neither cause for concern nor anything hidden.

Baghaei underlined that the only negotiation process that exists is these indirect negotiations, which are led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs on the Iranian side and by the President's Special Representative on the American side. "There is no other process other than these indirect negotiations."

"Every negotiation process is essentially to resolve a challenge and dispute, and despite hearing contradictory statements from the Americans, we still participate in the negotiations."

"We did not receive any written proposal [from the US]," he continued, adding that the Americans change their offers by raising new issues. "This creates ambiguity and confusion. The positions raised at the negotiating table have, in some cases, been completely at odds with media reports."

"Another issue is about the [nuclear] consortium. We never raised this [issue], and this idea has existed for two decades and was discussed in some cases by some parties. It would not be bad to establish fuel complexes in our region so that all countries in the region can invest. If such an initiative exists, we welcome it, but such an idea is not going to replace Iran's uranium enrichment. If the intention of the plan is to make us give up enrichment, then nothing like that will happen."

