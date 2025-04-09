Iran will not compromise, make deals on its achievements

Speaking at a ceremony where he unveiled new nuclear achievements of Iran on Monday, Pezeshkian stressed the peaceful nature of the country's nuclear program.

Referring to the National Nuclear Technology day, the Iranian president honored the memory of martyred scientists, saying, "More than 23,000 of this country's best (people) have been assassinated; Dedicated and knowledgeable people who were supposed to bring pride to our country."

"They assassinated our scientists so that there would be no one in this country who could pave the way for the country's progress. In order to prove that we cannot, they assassinate our good people, unaware that there are many capable people in our country and that they cannot bring Iran to its knees by martyring our people."

Pezeshkian once again stressed that the Islamic Republic is not seeking to produce a nuclear weapon. "We are not looking for an atomic bomb. Who is setting policy (for Iran) above the Leader of the Islamic Revolution who has officially announced that we are not looking for a nuclear bomb? Check it a thousand times," Pezeshkian stressed.

"You can verify a thousand times that we don't have atomic bombs, but we need nuclear science and nuclear energy."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian referred to the threats made by Iran's enemies, saying, "We are not looking for war, but we will stand strong against any aggression with the knowledge and power that our scientists have created. The more they harm us, the more powerful we will become, and the stronger we will stand against any threat they pose to us."

"We have declared that we are brothers with all Islamic countries, and this is not a slogan, it is our belief, and we have no political intentions. We consider all our neighboring countries as our brothers and we want to live with them in peace and brotherhood."

Referring to the activities of the enemies who call Iran the source of unrest in the region, Pezeshkian asked, "Are we destroying cities and terrorizing? Are we deploying bombers in the region? Are we continuing to arm and destroy the countries of the region in order to sell our resources and equipment?"

"We want peace and security and are open to dialogue, but with dignity and pride, we will not compromise on our achievements and we will never allow them to hinder our thinking and innovation."

"The enemy's greed to think that he can enter into conflict with us is a false idea. The people of our country will not allow foreigners and aggressors to do so," he continued.

Iran has never been a colony of foreigners because its people have not and will not allow foreigners to behave this way, the Iranian president concluded.

MP/6429660