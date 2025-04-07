Iran to launch multiple satellites, develop space capsules

Hassan Salarieh, head of Iran’s Space Agency and Deputy ICT Minister, confirmed that the country will carry out a series of domestic and international satellite launches in the Persian calendar year 1404 (2025–2026), including launches of Simorgh and Optimized Simorgh satellites and Zoljanah and Qaem 100 launch vehicles.

He revealed that while satellites Zafar and Paya were scheduled for 1403, their launches were delayed and are now rescheduled for 1404.

Salarieh also said that both test and operational launches for the Martyr Soleimani Satellite Constellation are planned in 1404 and 1405. The Nahid-2 satellite is also expected to launch in 1404 using both domestic and international launch vehicles, according to him.

He also said that the first of the 3 phases of the Chabahar Space Base, a key national infrastructure project, is expected to be completed in 1405.

Moreover, Salarieh noted that Iran is currently designing advanced biological capsules weighing 500 kg and 1,500 kg. The larger capsule is being built to carry a human into space.

He added that Iran is also building a class one-ton satellite laboratory, with 60% of its physical infrastructure already completed.

