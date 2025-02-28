Iran reacts to PKK leader’s call to lay down arms

Esmail Baghaei has welcomed the PKK leader’s call to abandon arms, describing it as a crucial step toward rejecting violence.

The senior Iranian diplomat expressed support for the PKK leader’s recent call to lay down arms, considering it an important step toward rejecting violence.

Baghaei stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any process that helps stop terrorism and strengthens security in neighboring Turkey.

He further expressed hope that this decision would have positive consequences not only for Turkey but also for the broader region, fostering greater stability and cooperation among neighboring nations.

MP/Spox. channel