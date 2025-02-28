  1. Politics
Feb 28, 2025, 3:28 PM

Iran reacts to PKK leader’s call to lay down arms

Iran reacts to PKK leader’s call to lay down arms

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has reacted to the PKK leader’s call to abandon arms.

Esmail Baghaei has welcomed the PKK leader’s call to abandon arms, describing it as a crucial step toward rejecting violence.

The senior Iranian diplomat expressed support for the PKK leader’s recent call to lay down arms, considering it an important step toward rejecting violence.

Baghaei stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any process that helps stop terrorism and strengthens security in neighboring Turkey.

He further expressed hope that this decision would have positive consequences not only for Turkey but also for the broader region, fostering greater stability and cooperation among neighboring nations.

MP/Spox. channel

News ID 229038

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News