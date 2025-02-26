  1. Politics
FM stresses importance of strengthening Iran-Germany ties

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has emphasized the importance of boosting relations between Iran and Germany.

During a Tuesday meeting with Majid Nili-Ahmadabadi, the new Iranian ambassador to Germany, prior to his departure for his diplomatic mission, Araqchi wished the new ambassador success in his mission.

The foreign minister referred to the long-standing diplomatic relations between Iran and Germany and the potential for cooperation as a foundation for strengthening the relationship between the two nations. He also stressed the importance of continued efforts in this regard.

For his part, Nili-Ahmadabadi outlined his plans and priorities for further strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Nili-Ahmadabadi has previously held key positions such as director-general for Western Europe Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Norway, and charge d’affaires of Iran in the Czech Republic.

