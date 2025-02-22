Iranian fighter jets destroy flying drones in war game

In continuation of the main stages of the army's Zolfaqar 1403 (2025) exercise, a MiG-29 fighter jet repeatedly identified a drone during an aerial interception operation.

Also, the Air Force's F4 strategic fighter-bombers, which had taken off from various bases of the force, were able to successfully destroy the predetermined targets after conducting aerial refueling operations from tanker aircraft.

These fighter jets destroyed their targets by dropping 250-pound Ghaem-5 bombs and firing Maverick missiles.

The joint war game, codenamed Zolfaqar 1403, covers a large area stretching from the northern Indian Ocean (10 degrees latitude) to the Sea of Oman and the Makran coasts in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan.

The Army’s four divisions, namely the Army Ground Force, Air Force, Navy and Air Defense, are operating in tandem with the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base -the central headquarters of Iran’s Air Defense- in the drill.

MNA