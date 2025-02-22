Musk says Ukraine went too far in its conflict with Russia

Ukraine has gone too far in its conflict with Russia, US billionaire Elon Musk stated on his X social network account.

"The Ukrainian government has gone too far. Endless death in trenches is wrong and anyone who continues to push that lacks both empathy and a brain," Musk, who also oversees the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), stated.

Musk earlier criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky over his ban to hold presidential elections in the country saying that Ukrainians despised him.

"If Zelensky was actually loved by the people of Ukraine, he would hold an election… "In reality, he is despised by the people of Ukraine, which is why he has refused to hold an election," the US entrepreneur stated earlier on his X social network account, TASS reported.

According to Musk, "Trump correctly decided to ignore him [Zelensky] and achieve peace regardless of the disgusting huge corruption machine that feeds on the bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers.".

MP/