Leader comments on ex-US president's remarks about Iran power

"That delusional dreamer said that Iran had become weak; the future will show who has become weak," Ayatollah Khamenei said in a speech delivered at a meeting with economic people and entrepreneurs in Tehran.

"Saddam started the war speculating that Iran had become weak [after the 1979 Islamic Revolution]. Reagan also provided so much aid to Saddam's regime, thinking that Iran was weak," the Leader added.

"They and dozens of other people with delusional disorder went to hell but the Islamic regime grew stronger day by day. I would tell you, this will be repeated this time too, by the grace of God," he further asserted.

MNA