Leader says prayers over 2 martyred judges corpses (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei led prayers over the corpses of two judges who became martyred in an assassination attack in Tehran Saturday.

On Saturday, two prominent and long-serving judges Mohammad Moghiseh and Judge Ali Razini were assassinated by a gunman in Tehran inside the compound of the Supreme Court in Tehran.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution led the prayers over the corpses of the two long-serving judges on Sunday after a funeral was held for them. 

"Martyrs Razini and Moghiseh worked hard and did great things throughout their lives. For that, they deserved divine reward and martyrdom in the way of God," the Leader told the martyrs family members attending the funeral.

Jahangir, spokesman for the Iranian Judiciary, told reporters on Sunday that some individuals had been arrested on suspicion of having a hand in the assassination of the martyred judges.

Meanwhile, Iran's Law Enforcement commander Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan said Sunday that the perpetrators behind the Saturday assassination of two prominent judges will be apprehended.

