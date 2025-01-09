Final stage of Great Prophet 19 drill kicks off in west Iran

The massive war game is being held in Iran’s western province of Kermanshah with the Commander of the IRGC Major General Hossein Salami and Commander of the IRGC Ground Forces Major General Mohammad Pakpour in attendance.

In a part of the war game on Thursday, rapid response operation scenarios were conducted, with the swift transfer of troops and equipment to the exercise area being one aspect of this type of operation, which was carried out by the Mirza Kouchak Khan Brigade.

Later in the exercise, the units’ column movement towards the main war game area was carried out.

At this stage, the participating units, equipped with all necessary gear and accompanied by IRGC Ground Force Airborne Division’s helicopter air cover, swiftly mobilized and deployed to the exercise area in the shortest possible time.

The Army and the IRGC have staged a joint military drill named the Payambar-e Azam 19 exercise which is a part of the annual "Eghtedar" or "Power" drills. The purpose of the drill is to increase combat power and improve the ability to identify and confront potential threats.

MNA