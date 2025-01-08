Iran top security official meets Azerbaijan's Aliyev in Baku

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian arrived in the capital of Azerbaijan on Wednesday morning.

Ahmadian's visit to Baku is aimed at strengthening political and security relations in the South Caucasus region.

Ahmadian will also be visiting Armenia. He has been invited to the two countries by his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts.

In Baku and Yerevan, the Iranian envoy will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

