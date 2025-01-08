  1. Politics
Jan 8, 2025, 3:08 PM

Iran top security official meets Azerbaijan's Aliyev in Baku

Iran top security official meets Azerbaijan's Aliyev in Baku

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian met and held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his visit to Baku.

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian arrived in the capital of Azerbaijan on Wednesday morning.

Ahmadian's visit to Baku is aimed at strengthening political and security relations in the South Caucasus region.

Ahmadian will also be visiting Armenia. He has been invited to the two countries by his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts.

In Baku and Yerevan, the Iranian envoy will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

MNA/

News ID 226661
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News