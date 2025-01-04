Christians value Iran as respectable, reliable: Archbishop

The Ghanaian Archbishop made the remarks in a meeting with the Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ghana Amir Heshmati.

In the meeting, Heshmati hailed John Bonaventure Kwofie's stances on the family's importance and his insistence on the need for peaceful coexistence of religions and ethnicities in the African country.

The Iranian cultural attaché in Accra described dialogue among religions as a highly useful means to address concerns of today's world and invited the Archbishop to travel to Iran.

The Ghanaian Archbishop, for his part, considered Iran's image among Ghanaian Christians to be respectable and trustworthy.

Kwofie described the exchange of ideas and mutual understanding as the result of religious dialogues, stressing the need for proximity between the two nations: Iran and Ghana.

He considered the current peaceful coexistence in Ghana to be a sign of a prevailing culture of dialogue there, expressing hope that with the start of religious dialogue between Iran and Ghana, the two countries' understanding of each other will grow.

