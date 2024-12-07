Over 370,000 Syrians have been displaced: UN Spox.

“The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) today said that since the escalation of hostilities in Syria, at least 370,000 men, women, and children have been displaced, including 100,000 who left their homes more than once. Most of the displaced are women and children,” Dujarric told reporters, according to Sputnik.

The Takfiri terrorists led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched a large-scale attack in Aleppo and Idlib provinces in the northwest of Syria last month, seizing several areas, according to reports.

Since then, the Syrian government forces have been engaged in fierce clashes with the terrorists to regain ground.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-sponsored militancy since March 2011, with Damascus saying the Western states and their regional allies are aiding terrorist groups to wreak havoc in the Arab country.

SD/