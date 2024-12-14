Turkey hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan will soon reach agreement

Turkey expresses hope that Armenia and Azerbaijan will soon reach a peaceful agreement that will serve as the foundation for lasting peace in the South Caucasus, stated Turkish Minister of National Defense Yasar Güler while addressing the country's parliament."

Following the principle of 'one nation, two states,' we have always stood by our Azerbaijani brothers for the stability of Azerbaijan. The security and prosperity of Azerbaijan are inseparable from the security of Turkey. This will remain unchanged in the future," Güler emphasized.

He added that the Turkish army continues to be a "factor of strength" that inspires confidence and serves as a reliable support for friendly and fraternal countries.

MNA/