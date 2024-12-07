Iran to compete at Karting Championship Nations Cup 2024

Iran will send Sam Tavousi, Khashayar Khalili, and Koroush Ghanimati to the event.

MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup 2024 returns to Qatar and will be held at the Lusail International Circuit on December 17 - 21, 2024.

This event will once again bring together the top karting talents from across the Middle East and North Africa region straight to Qatar, the heart of motorsports in the region.

Racers will compete across six categories, ranging from Micro Max (ages 8-11) to DD2 Masters (31+), showcasing the depth of karting talent in the MENA region.

