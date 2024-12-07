Qatar foreign ministry expresses concern on Syria conflicts

The Foreign Minister of Qatar discussed the latest events in the region and developments in Syria with his Turkish counterpart, reads the statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar.

In this telephone conversation, the Qatari Foreign Minister emphasized that Doha is following the recent situation in Syria with concern, thee statement said.

Qatar's Foreign Minister has also emphasized the need to prevent harm to Syrian civilians during these events, it added.

He also emphasized Doha's clear position on the need to start talks between the Syrian parties to end the recent crisis.

