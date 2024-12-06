Syrian army pulls forces out of Hama

"We have good positions on the battlefield. Our armed forces have been redeployed for the sake of saving lives," he was quoted as saying by the SANA news agency.

According to the minister, the army moved its forces out of the city of Hama "to save civilian lives."

The minister warned that terrorists are working to take advantage of the current situation in their media efforts and are conducting a disinformation campaign against the Syrian people and the armed forces.

"These organizations may resort to publishing false statements or orders on behalf of the General Command of the armed forces, as well as audio recordings or videos created with the help of artificial intelligence," he said.

The minister called on civilians and military personnel in Syria to "understand the danger of this misleading campaign, not to believe it and be guided exclusively by what is published through official national channels."

