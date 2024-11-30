Floods kill 8 in Malaysia, Thailand

More than 80,000 people were evacuated to 467 temporary shelters in Malaysia this week, with four deaths recorded across the northern states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Sarawak, according to disaster officials.

Floods in neighboring Thailand killed two people in Pattani province and two in Songkhla province, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said on its Facebook page.

More than 240,000 households in southern Thailand have been affected by the flooding, it said, following days of heavy rain.

MNA/