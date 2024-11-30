  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Nov 30, 2024, 2:10 PM

Floods kill 8 in Malaysia, Thailand

Floods kill 8 in Malaysia, Thailand

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – Flooding in northern Malaysia and southern Thailand has killed at least eight people and forced tens of thousands from their homes, officials in both countries said on Friday.

More than 80,000 people were evacuated to 467 temporary shelters in Malaysia this week, with four deaths recorded across the northern states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Sarawak, according to disaster officials.

Floods in neighboring Thailand killed two people in Pattani province and two in Songkhla province, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said on its Facebook page.

More than 240,000 households in southern Thailand have been affected by the flooding, it said, following days of heavy rain.

MNA/

News ID 225070
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News