“At around 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial act of aggression from the direction of Lebanese territory, targeting bridges on the Orontes River and roads on the Syrian-Lebanese border in al-Qusayr area in Homs countryside,” a military source told SANA.

The source added that the aggression caused significant damage to these bridges and roads, “putting them out of service.”

MNA/